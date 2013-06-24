Two men arrested for fighting at LeSean McCoy event

Fans in attendance at LeSean McCoy's second annual charity softball game Saturday got a chance to witness more than one competitive battle.
Two men were arrested after a fight broke out in the stands during the game in Lancaster, Penn., according to The Patriot News. The unnamed men were cited for disorderly conduct and released. One of the men was taken to a local hospital with a head laceration. If you're in the mood to see a dude in a Michael Vick jersey bleeding like Ric Flair at Starrcade, have at it.
The game -- which raises funds for ALS research -- featured an all-star cast of scheduled attendees, including Ray Rice, Torrey Smith, Plaxico Burress, Marques Colston, Mark Ingram and Mike Wallace. The Lancaster Barnstormers (who hosted the game) reported on their website that DeSean Jackson, Vick and Jeremy Maclin also indicated they would be in attendance.
No word if they got a front-row seat for the drunken man battle of sadness.