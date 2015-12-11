Twenty-one things to know in Week 14 injury report
The New York Jets have won their last two games, but have done so without star cornerback Darrelle Revis. He has been absent on the field since suffering a concussion against the Texans.
The shutdown corner would be a huge boost while the Jets look to bolster their playoff push against impressive Titans rookie quarterback Marcus Mariota.
Here's the rest of Thursday's injury news we are tracking:
- The Buffalo Bills are battling for an AFC playoff spot, but their journey got tougher when it was announced that Buffalo will not have a few key contributors for Sunday's contest in Philadelphia.
The Bills will be without half of their dynamic tailback duo, as rookie Karlos Williams is sitting out with a shoulder injury. On Rex Ryan's vaunted defense, cornerback Stephon Gilmore (shoulder) and linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle) have both been ruled out as well.
- Broncos coach Gary Kubiak said Ronnie Hillman "looks fine" and will start at tailback against the Raiders. Kubiak also added that linebacker DeMarcus Ware (back) has a "damn good chance" of playing on Sunday. Running back C.J. Anderson (ankle) did not practice and, like Hillman and Ware, he is questionable. Tight end Vernon Davis (concussion) was limited in practice and is questionable, too.
- Julian Edelman (foot) made a surprising return to Patriots practice Friday, but he won't play against the Texans on Sunday night. Rob Gronkowski (knee) was limited in practice for the second consecutive day, and is listed as questionable.
Other players listed as questionable for the Patriots this weekend: wide receiver Danny Amendola (knee), tight end Scott Chandler (knee) and safety Patrick Chung (foot). Linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee) has been ruled out.
- Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (foot) was in a walking boot on Friday, and did not practice. He's listed as doubtful for Sunday's rivalry game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.
- Packers coach Mike McCarthy said that center Corey Linsley (ankle) will be "hard-pressed" to play on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. He's listed as doubtful.
Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (ankle), wideout Ty Montgomery (ankle) and linebacker Nick Perry (shoulder) are all questionable.
- The Jaguars announced that linebacker Paul Posluszny (hand) will not play Sunday in an AFC South matchup against the Colts. Posluszny broke his hand last week. Unfortunately, not everyone can be like J.J. Watt. Speaking of Watt, he is listed as probable for Sunday's tilt versus New England after suffering a broken hand in practice Wednesday.
- Ravens quarterback Matt Schaub (chest) remained out of practice on Friday. He's listed as questionable. This means Baltimore's starting quarterback against the Seahawks this weekend could be Jimmy Clausen. Left tackle Eugene Moore (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve. Crockett Gillmore (back) and Marlon Brown (back) are both doubtful.
- Cornerbacks Joe Haden and Justin Gilbert, along with wideout Andrew Hawkins, did not practice for the Browns on Friday due to concussions and will not play against the 49ers.
- Eagles quarterback Sam Bradford (left shoulder) and running back Ryan Mathews (concussion, groin) are listed as probable to play against the Bills. Wide receiver Jordan Matthews (back) is listed as questionable.
- The Falcons will not have kicker Matt Bryant for the remainder of the season, as he was placed on IR with a quad injury. This means Shayne Graham will get the call to attempt to kick the undefeated Carolina Panthers out of history on Sunday. Defensive lineman Paul Soliai (calf) also will not play.
- Marcus Mariota won't have one of his top targets against the Jets on Sunday, as the Titans ruled out wide receiver Kendall Wright (rib). In addition to Wright, linebacker Derrick Morgan (shoulder) and defensive lineman Mike Martin (knee) also will not play.
- The Bears placed wide receiver Marquess Wilson (foot) on injured reserve Saturday. Fellow wideout Eddie Royal (knee), safety Antrel Rolle (knee) and tight end Zach Miller (ribs) are all questionable to play, while linebacker Pernell McPhee (knee) is doubtful.
- Niners coach Jim Tomsula announced on Friday that running back Carlos Hyde (foot) will not be traveling to Cleveland; Hyde was placed on injured reserve on Saturday. Tight end Vance McDonald (concussion) has also been ruled out against the Browns. Linebacker Aaron Lynch is questionable and day-to-day in concussion protocol. Wideout Torrey Smith (back, toe) was limited in practice and is also questionable for Sunday.
- Sean Payton said that Saints wideout Brandin Cooks was a full-go at practice Friday and is probable to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
- Defensive end Robert Ayers (neck) did not practice on Friday for the Giants, while offensive lineman Ereck Flowers (ankle) was limited.
- Star wideout Calvin Johnson did not practice on Friday, but is expected to play for the Lions in St. Louis. Defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (hamstring, elbow) was limited in practice, and is questionable.
- Jeff Fisher on Rams cornerback Janoris Jenkins: "He did not practice today. He's in the protocol and we listed him as doubtful." Safety T.J. McDonald was officially placed on IR. Wide receiver Wes Welker (calf) is probable to play against the Lions.
- After a limited practice on Friday, Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David is questionable to play against the Saints.
- Raiders safety Nate Allen (knee) is out against the Broncos. Rookie receiver Amari Cooper (foot) is probable after practicing fully Friday.
- The Chargers placed defensive tackle Corey Liuget (foot) and cornerback Brandon Flowers (knee) on injured reserve on Saturday.