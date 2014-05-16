Twenty-four NFL teams open rookie minicamp today

For most NFL rookies, Friday marks the first day they will hit the field wearing their new team logos.
Twenty-four teams open rookie minicamps (see table below). The first-year players will begin learning their teams' schemes and start the process of making their initial NFL squads.
According to the collective bargaining agreement, teams are allowed one post-draft rookie minicamp, which may be conducted on either the first or second weekend following the draft.
The rookie camps will prepare the young players for organized team activities, most of which start later this month. Not all teams have rookie minicamps.
We have compiled a complete list of every team's offseason schedule -- from rookie camp, to OTAs, to mandatory minicamp --in this handy guide: Click here.
