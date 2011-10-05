Try as he might, ex-Jag Garrard can't get off unemployment line

David Garrard has become the Charlie Sheen of the NFL: He has a resume of success, but nobody is willing to go near him.
The former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback worked out Tuesday for the Miami Dolphins, who are looking for help in the wake of the left shoulder injury that Chad Henne suffered Sunday.
Garrard walked out of Miami's facility without a contract, the latest indignity for the 33-year-old former Pro Bowler.
"He would have loved to be a Dolphin," Garrard's agent, Al Irby, said in an email to The Palm Beach Post, "but things just didn't work out this time."
The Jaguars surprisingly cut ties with Garrard on the eve of the regular season, ending the quarterback's five-year run as the starter in Jacksonville. Last season was one of Garrard's best statistically, throwing for 2,734 yards and 23 touchdowns against 15 interceptions. His 90.8 passer rating was 13th in the NFL, ahead of other starters such as Kyle Orton, Jay Cutler and Eli Manning and just one-tenth of a point behind Drew Brees.
None of this has translated to employment for Garrard, who must be wondering whose lunch money he stole in another life.