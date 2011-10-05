Try as he might, ex-Jag Garrard can't get off unemployment line

The Jaguars surprisingly cut ties with Garrard on the eve of the regular season, ending the quarterback's five-year run as the starter in Jacksonville. Last season was one of Garrard's best statistically, throwing for 2,734 yards and 23 touchdowns against 15 interceptions. His 90.8 passer rating was 13th in the NFL, ahead of other starters such as Kyle Orton, Jay Cutler and Eli Manning and just one-tenth of a point behind Drew Brees.