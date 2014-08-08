Troy Vincent taking player safety message on the road

"Two things really," said Vincent. "For Suh and some others, it was the extracurricular after the play. Literally, kicking, that was after the play. Some of the others, it was mostly that the player was out of position, it's taking poor angles or being out of position. We would say you give up your body to make the play, but sometimes, you give up your body because you're out of position. And sometimes, you see, that it was deliberate. And you say, 'OK, that's deliberate, and we can fix it.'"