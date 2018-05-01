Troy Vincent: NFL will 'absolutely not' eliminate kickoffs

The first day of the meetings was devoted to a new rule that prohibits players from lowering their heads to initiate and make contact with the helmet -- any part of the helmet, and not just for contact to the head but to all parts of the body. The NFL said 291 concussions were recorded in the 2017 season -- an all-time high -- and 46 percent of them were caused by helmet to helmet contact. The session was focused on interior line play, where the new rule is expected to be especially challenging to adjust to and officiate.