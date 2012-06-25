Troy Smith cut by Steelers, sees NFL days dwindling

Today's release is another bump in the road for Smith, who bristled at the thought of backing up Joe Flacco and openly lobbied for a trade late in the 2009 season, swapping agents when it didn't happen. Smith had an opportunity to start with the 49ers, but he completed just 50 percent of his pass attempts and had more fumbles (six) than touchdowns (five). Following the lockout, only one team (the Miami Dolphins) kicked Smith's tires before he went the UFL route.