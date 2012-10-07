Troy Polamalu injured in Pittsburgh Steelers' win

So much for the return to health for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It didn't talk long for Troy Polamalu's right calf injury to act up again.
The Steelers' star safety hopped off the field early in the second quarter during Sunday's 16-14 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Polamalu didn't appear to have been hit, and Fox's Pam Oliver reported the safety wouldn't return. Ryan Mundy replaced Polamalu in the Steelers' lineup.
All-Pro linebacker James Harrison successfully returned to the Steelers' lineup for the first time this season without incident.