Troy Polamalu embraces Pittsburgh Steelers leadership role

Published: Aug 16, 2012 at 03:01 PM

The most famous hair in football is now flecked with more than a few strands of gray, and Troy Polamalu knows it.

Entering his 10th season, the perennial All-Pro Pittsburgh Steelers safety talks openly about being closer to the end of his Hall of Fame career than the beginning. The way he repeats the phrase "I'm trying to just take each day as it comes," it's almost as if it's on a loop.

But the veteran broke from tradition and showed up at OTAs this spring rather than work out in California.

"He could be back sitting on a water cooler hamming it up but he's not," secondary coach Carnell Lake said. "He's adding his input, 'This is what I see. You might want to see this or that.' "

Polamalu is one of the most experienced players left in the Steelers locker room after Aaron Smith, Chris Hoke, James Farrior and Hines Ward left the team.

Leading by example has never been an issue for Polamalu. Now, however, he knows his words and his off-the-field habits are just as important. It's one of the reasons he traveled cross-country for three weeks of OTAs, sacrificing valuable time with his family during the offseason so he could help the newcomers get a feel of what's required at a place that lives by the motto "the standard is the standard."

Polamalu brushes off the idea that he was trying to prove a point by being at OTAs. The way he figures it, it's better to get to know the new guys sooner rather than later.

"From a standpoint of understanding and getting to know the younger rookies, yeah (OTAs) helped," he said. "Usually (training camp) would be the second time I see them after a 2-3 day minicamp. I don't know (if it helps) the team camaraderie part. There's no formula for that either."

Polamalu has said that he doesn't plan on playing until his body doesn't let him anymore, but he signed a contract extension last September through 2014.

"You complain about being 31 but at 29 I was complaining about being 29," Polamalu said. "At 27 I was complaining about being 27. You just kind deal with the soreness as it comes."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.

news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.

news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.

news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.

news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.

news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.

news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.

news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.

news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.

news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE