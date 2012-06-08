Troy Polamalu: Broncos' simple offense worked

Before that's considered a slap in the face at Tebow, New England's defense or Denver's offense, it's important to remember how soft-spoken Polamalu is. Talking trash isn't something he's known for or is likely to start engaging in at this stage of his career. Polamalu's assessment for what New England did that day is also correct. After being burned by the Broncos in the first quarter of their meeting a month earlier, the Patriots blitzed less, were more disciplined in their gap control and effectively solved Denver's offense in the playoffs.