 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the League

Presented By

Troy Polamalu back at natural position for Steelers

Published: Aug 19, 2014 at 03:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Perhaps no one will benefit more from rookie Ryan Shazier's play in the middle of the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense than Troy Polamalu.

The 33-year-old spent last season dropping down to fill in at linebacker because the group lacked anyone who could cover in space.

Shazier and Polamalu both played their first game of the preseason on Saturday, and the rookie showed exactly why the veteran shouldn't have to worry about filling that role in 2014.

Polamalu said he'd play anywhere asked, but getting back to his natural strong safety position should be a boon for him and the Steelers.

"It depends, you know, because my role has changed so much through the years," he said. "So, it really all depends on how coach LeBeau wants to use me. It's evolved, it's changed, it's kind of done everything."

Entering his 12th season, the veteran has proven over the course of his career that when he is allowed free reign to make plays, he can be a disruptive weapon. However, he didn't start his career with as big a bang as Shazier.

"To make that kind of impact in one game, in a preseason game, has to be a confidence booster," Polamalu said, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "I did not do anything like that my whole rookie year. I'm sure that is going to really give him a lot of confidence, and, hopefully, he can carry that into the next game and the season."

If the rookie can continue to play like he did in his first game it will free Polamalu to be the wild, free-ranging playmaker that has made him one of the best and most entertaining playmakers of the last decade.

The latest "Around the League Podcast" recaps all of the action from the second week of the preseason.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.