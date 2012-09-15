Troy Kropog cut, Daniel Baldridge added to active Jaguars roster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have moved offensive tackle Daniel Baldridge from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and released offensive lineman Troy Kropog.
With right tackle Cam Bradfield (ankle) out and guard Eben Britton (ankle) questionable, there's a chance Baldridge will be active for Sunday's game against AFC South rival the Houston Texans.
Baldridge has spent most of the last two seasons on the practice squad.
The Jaguars claimed Kropog off waivers from the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday, but he practiced just twice before getting released.
Jacksonville has been looking for offensive line help since starters Bradfield, Britton and Uche Nwaneri were injured in the opener. The team already has four linemen on injured reserve: center John Estes and guards Will Rackley, Jason Spitz and Drew Nowak.
