Tristan Jackson scores 129-yard runback in CFL game

It comes via the Canadian Football League, where Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Tristan Jackson returned a missed field goal 129 yards for a touchdown in a 23-20 win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday.
The NFL record-holder for longest scoring play is Antonio Cromartie, who had a 109-yard missed field-goal return for a TD in 2007. That's the maximum distance a player can cover in the NFL. Tristan Jackson scoffs at this.
"When I caught it, I was going to take a knee," Jackson said, "but I seen two guys outside, and we had two guys, I always believe in my guys up front."
(A CFL field, mind you, is 150 yards long.)
Jackson's heroics really must have the Edmonton Eskimos second-guessing their decision to let him go after the 2010 season. In a related story, the CFL has a team called the Edmonton Eskimos. I love Canada.