Triplets ponder Cowboys' downfall on Eisen podcast

"I think that the chemistry of it all began to change you know ... when we lost Jimmy," Aikman told Eisen. "You know the argument of Jimmy and Jerry ... that can go on forever, they'll write books about that, that's fine. But for us, Jimmy was the guy we answered to. We weren't worried about who Jimmy answered to. For us, we answered to Jimmy and in our eyes Jimmy was the guy that put it together, he's the one we had to deal with. Well when that changed, then everything started changing a little bit and we started to slide a little bit. Michael was talking about the demands of Jimmy and what he expected, well, when you start to lose that edge, however slight it is then there is that other team who is hungry and they are gaining that edge."