Trindon Holliday signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Return specialist Trindon Holliday has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, per a source informed of the deal. Holliday was previously with the New York Giants this season, who released him on Oct. 6 without him appearing in a game.
Holliday is the only player in NFL history to score on a punt return and a kickoff return in the same postseason game. The fifth-year pro did so in January 2013 as a member of the Denver Broncos against the Baltimore Ravens. His 90-yard score is also the longest postseason punt return in league history.
Though the 5-foot-5 Holliday is one of the most accomplished at what he does, he also has a propensity to fumble and lacks versatility as he is strictly a return man.
The Buccaneers are expected to formally announce the signing as early as Tuesday, according to Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times. The team will have to make a corresponding roster move to make room on the roster.