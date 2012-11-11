Trindon Holliday's celebration missed by officials

Denver Broncos return man Trindon Holliday scored his second return touchdown in as many weeks Sunday with a 76-yard punt return. But it never should have happened.
Replays showed that Holliday, in his zeal to start celebrating, flipped the ball out of his hands before he reached the end zone. It should have been called a Broncos fumble and a touchback for the Carolina Panthers, who went on to lose 36-14.
All touchdowns are reviewed, but no one seemed to notice Holliday's transgression. The focus was on if Holliday ever stepped out of bounds, and he didn't. The CBS crew covering the game mentioned Holliday's premature celebration after they came back from commercial. By then, it was too late to review.