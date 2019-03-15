Trey Brown having a blast building from scratch in AAF

"What we were looking for were guys that wanted to play for us, that were hungry for an opportunity, but also guys that wanted and believed they could be or competing to get back to or get their first opportunity for the NFL," Brown said. "We felt like that's going to drive our competition up on our roster, and guys that are basically all-in in terms of their commitment on getting to the next level, that's kind of what we looked for. So, on the same conversation, we'll be excited for guys that are going to get that next opportunity."