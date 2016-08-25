Trevor Siemian has edge over Mark Sanchez, Paxton Lynch for Broncos' job

Trevor Siemian looks good to me. The biggest thing that stood out was his poise in his first preseason throw. There was press coverage and the ball was out of his hand before the receiver turned around. It was in the perfect place, and he continued to make some of those plays last week, as well. If he continues to play the way he has been, I don't see why he wouldn't be the Day 1 starter.

Mark Sanchez also has made some nice plays, but he has turned the ball over. You can tell he *wants* to be the starter, but sometimes when you want something so bad, you start pressing and making mistakes. I want to see Paxton Lynch play, but only when he's ready -- and that likely won't be for a while.