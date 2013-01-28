Trent Williams assault leads to nightclub owner arrest

Washington Redskins tackle Trent Williams sat out Sunday's Pro Bowl after sustaining injuries in a nightclub incident earlier last week. Now the owner of the nightclub has been charged in connection with the alleged assault, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.
Michael Miske Jr., owner of the M Nightlife nightclub in Honolulu's Restaurant Row district, is believed to have struck Williams in the head with a champagne bottle, giving Williams a laceration that required seven stitches, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.
Miske, 38, was arrested Saturday and charged Monday with second-degree assault. His bail was set at $250,000. Following the incident, players in Hawaii for the NFC's Pro Bowlwere warned to stay away from the club.