Trent Richardson still Indianapolis Colts' lead back

Published: Nov 23, 2013 at 04:44 AM
Kevin Patra

The Indianapolis Colts have stubbornly stuck with the struggling Trent Richardson.

The running back is listed as questionable to play Sunday versus the Arizona Cardinals with a calf injury, but the team expects him to be dressed.

Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton said Friday, barring a setback, Richardson will start and lead the rushing attack.

"We don't plan on changing our rotation with our backs," Hamilton said, per the team's official website. "We've always been a running-back-by-committee bunch, so we're going to continue to do that."

This is where Colts fans shake their heads.

Donald Brown has been the better back since the Colts sent a first-round draft pick to the Cleveland Browns to obtain T-Rich.

Brown has 21 more yards on exactly half the carries (48 fewer) since Richardson's acquisition. Brown's 5.9 yard-per-run average makes the decision to give the bulk of the carries to Richardson (2.8 YPC) comical.

Colts brass has consistently defended Richardson, making excuses for his poor play.

While some of the Colts' explanations have validity, a team pushing for playoff positioning should be feeding the player performing better. First-round pick or not, the Colts are in win-now mode, not justify-a-trade mode.

Until Richardson quits stuttering in the hole, Brown should be seeing more carries, especially Sunday against one of the most stingy run defenses in the NFL.

