Trent Richardson skips practice for third child's birth

Trent Richardson was absent from Cleveland Browns practice Friday to attend the birth of his third child, coach Pat Shurmur said, according to Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer.
Shurmur said Richardson missing practice won't affect his status for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.
Richardson was selected No. 3 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft. He was not listed on the injury report this week, but he missed all four preseason games after having arthroscopic knee surgery Aug. 9.
Richardson has 222 rushing yards and three touchdowns along with 122 receiving yards and another score this season.