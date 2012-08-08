Trent Richardson's knee reportedly not a big deal

Breathe easy, Cleveland.
Cleveland Browns running back Trent Richardson is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his sore right knee, but a source told Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland it's "not that big a deal."
The Browns are expected to provide an official update before Wednesday night's practice at Family Fun Night in Cleveland Browns Stadium. We don't expect them to say much more.
Richardson had the same knee scoped in February. He spent Tuesday on a stationary bike and Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer reported the No. 3 overall draft pick might be held out of Friday night's preseason opener against the Detroit Lions.
Richardson is a candidate to lead the NFL in rushing attempts. The Browns will center their offense around him, and if he's lost for any significant amount of time, the drop-off will be steep. Montario Hardesty hasn't proven he can stay healthy, while Chris Ogbonnaya and Brandon Jackson are specialists and nothing more.
There's no reason to push Richardson into preseason action. He'll get his carries soon enough.