Trent Richardson: Loss to Dallas Cowboys my fault

Published: Nov 21, 2012 at 11:09 PM

Cleveland Browns running back Trent Richardson is taking a healthy heaping of blame for last Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Harrison: Week 12 predictions

No more bye weeks in the 2012 campaign. What can we expect with all 32 teams in action? Elliot Harrison provides his picks. More ...

The rookie running back took responsibility for not cashing in from the 1-yard line with two minutes left in the fourth quarter. Specifically, he said his biggest mistake was the decision to try and leap in on third-and-goal instead of following his blocks.

"I can't take it back now, but it happens," Richardson said Wednesday, via Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer. "I didn't see what I thought I saw. I tried to jump over the pile and I didn't score. I guess you can put the game on me. I guess I'm the reason why we lost."

According to Cabot, Richardson initially sounded tongue in cheek, but he was being sincere about taking the blame.

"I'm really saying it," he said. "You can put the game on me. I'm a man. I'm going to man up to my mistakes and my faults. No man is scared away of his own faults or decision-making. I made my decision and I messed up. That happens when you make decisions right on the run. It just happens."

We'd like to point out to Richardson that his team actually took the lead after that failed possession, only to surrender it in overtime. While the Browns ultimately lost, Richardson has been one of the bright spots on this dreadful team this season.

Richardson accounted for 144 yards from scrimmage in the loss, but it was the one he didn't get that bugged him. Taking responsibility shows that Richardson is a future leader of the Browns -- an important piece in what could be a major offseason shakeup.

As for that one yard he didn't gain, Richardson won't complain about the fourth-down play call, but he wished he would have had another chance to pound it in.

"The play I wanted, we didn't call," he said. "Like I say, I'm with Coach with whatever he calls."

