Trent Richardson 'looked good' at Browns practice

Trent Richardson wants to play for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday despite a lingering rib cartilage injury. Friday's practice was a positive development on that front.
Browns coach Pat Shurmur said the rookie running back finished three good days of practice and looked better this Friday than last, according to Daryl Ruiter of WKRK-FM. Shurmur said the team will wait until Sunday before deciding if Richardson will play against the San Diego Chargers.
Ruiter wrote that Richardson "looked good" in practice, showing no hestitation in receiving handoffs in a non-contact setting. Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram tweeted that Richardson looked quick, but added his availability for Sunday will come down to how he can absorb contact.
Things seem to pointing toward Richarson being on the field against a Chargers team that has been stout against the run. It's hard to say how effective he'll be, however. He looked like a different player trying to play through pain last week.
UPDATE:The Browns officially listed Richardson as questionable for Sunday's game on their injury report.