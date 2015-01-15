Trent Richardson insists benching won't happen again

When beleaguered Indianapolis Colts running back Trent Richardson entered the final month of the regular season, he challenged his numerous critics to "watch these next four weeks."
A month later, the former No. 3 overall draft pick was an afterthought in the Colts' playoff opener.
After being deactivated in favor of the recently signed Michael Hill in last week's Divisional Round victory, Richardson vows to be back on the field versus the New England Patriots in Sunday's AFC Championship Game.
"That situation will never happen to me again," Richardson said of being inactive, via The Indianapolis Star. "Anybody can quote me, today, because it's never going to happen again."
Through two practices this week, there's no reason to believe that to be true.
Richardson seems to be confused about coach Chuck Pagano's decision to bench him for lack of special teams experience, speculating to reporters Thursday that the other running backs on the team "were hotter."
Criticized for being slow to the hole because he's carrying too much weight, Richardson insists that has "never been an issue."
"If it's a weight issue, I'd like to be told that," Richardson continued. "I was sick for a while, that's what I thought it was, that's what I heard. You know better than me. You know more than I know."
Asked about his future with the Colts, Richardson acknowledged that "it's no time for me to be selfish."
"Just wait until after the year," Richardson added. "... After the season I'm going to evaluate everything."
