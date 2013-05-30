Around the League

Presented By

Trent Richardson: I won't be injury-prone for Browns

Published: May 30, 2013 at 07:08 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Despite a dash of rare optimism surrounding Cleveland's passing attack, the Browns have promised Trent Richardson he'll see plenty of work on the ground in 2013.

Brooks: Why Browns will soar

People are used to expecting little from the Browns, but Bucky Brooks says their offense is poised to surprise. More ...

But the second-year pro has to get healthy first. The Browns running back was held out of Thursday's organized team activity with a strained muscle in his lower right leg that threatens to keep the runner sidelined for some time.

"It ain't no biggie," Richardson told reporters Thursday, per The Associated Press. "It ain't nothing to worry about. I could be out there, but they want to be cautious about it to make sure I'm healthy and be right for camp."

Richardson -- who missed most of last week's OTA work -- also is a threat to be held out of June minicamp, according to coach Rob Chudzinski. Richardson's toughness is beyond question after he played through substantial pain as a rookie, but he's heard the whispers -- questions linger about his ability to stay healthy.

"It's not going to be like last year, being hurt and injured," Richardson said. "Injury-prone is not going to be me. I just can't wait to get back out and running."

That can't come a minute too soon for the Browns. We won't see what this new offense is capable of until Richardson is operating at 100 percent.

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

