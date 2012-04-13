Trent Richardson grants wish of girl battling leukemia

Trent Richardson is about to make one NFL team very happy in this month's draft. Before he does, he'll help one young woman's dream come true.
In 2011, at age 16, Courtney Alvis of Hueytown, Ala., was diagnosed with leukemia. At the time, she wasn't sure what that meant.
"I have heard of leukemia but I wanted to make sure that was cancer," Alvis told WSFA-TV in Montgomery. "So I was like, 'Are you telling me I have cancer?' and (the doctor) was like, 'It could be cancer."
Her life took a jarring turn. Forced to avoid germs, Avila was forbidden from driving, attending class or hanging out with her friends.
Her junior prom last spring was out of the question, unless she was willing to make adjustments: "I would have to wear a mask and rubber gloves and not touch anybody," she said, "and that wasn't for me."
After a year of chemotherapy, Alvis is on the mend and has been granted permission to attend her senior prom. One problem: She didn't have a date.
Her uncle stepped forward and used an Alabama connection to spread the word. Richardson heard about Alvis' situation and offered to escort her.
"I'm really excited but I'm also nervous," Alvis said. "I've watched Trent all the time on TV, and he's going to be coming to prom with me."
NFL teams invest countless hours examining the character of the men they plan to draft. In the case of Richardson, it appears we have our answer.