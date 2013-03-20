Trent Richardson: Crown-of-helmet hit rule 'my fault'

The NFL easily passed its controversial crown-of-the-helmet hit rule Wednesday, banning a runner or tackler from delivering a blow with his helmet against an opponent when outside the tackle box.
It's exactly the type of blow Cleveland Browns running back Trent Richardson delivered last season on Kurt Coleman, separating the Philadelphia Eagles safety from his helmet.
The hit became Exhibit A in the NFL's explanation of why a change was necessary. The rule passed by a 31-1 vote, with only the Cincinnati Bengals saying no.
"I feel like I made it bad for all the backs," Richardson told The Plain Dealer on Wednesday. "I feel like it's my fault."
It's an interesting choice of words by Richardson. He feels its his fault the NFL instituted a rule that's meant to improve the safety of the players. Such is the complicated process of trying to make professional football less violent.
"I keep hearing people call it the T-Rich Rule," Richardson said. "I guess I made some history today."
If Richardson is lucky, that won't be the totality of his NFL legacy.