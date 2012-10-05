Around the League

Presented By

Trent Richardson, Cleveland Browns to run at Giants

Published: Oct 05, 2012 at 02:13 AM

Running back Trent Richardson sees a chink in the defending champs' armor he believes the Cleveland Browns can exploit Sunday. The New York Giants allowed Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy to rush for 123 yards last week, including 91 around the right or left end. Of the 191 rushing yards the Eagles gained, 132 came on the edges.

"If we put a hat on a number, just cover them up, I think we can get yards on 'em," Richards told the New York media, according to The Star-Ledger. "But, at the same time, I know they're going to throw everything they can at us. I'm pretty sure they're going to game plan on our running game, and so we've got to make sure we open up the passing game so we can get some good runs in."

Harrison: Week 5 predictions

Elliot Harrison gives his picks for every Week 5 bout, including the 13th meeting between Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. **More ...**

You know the Giants are going to be ready to tee off on Richardson. The last thing coach Tom Coughlin wants is to get gashed on the ground two weeks in a row. That defensive line and the front seven are supposed to be the strength of the defense, especially with a banged-up secondary. Plus, Richardson is much more of a threat than rookie quarterback Brandon Weeden.

Richardson explained his reasoning.

"We've got to run some outside zone, and we've really got to try to cover up No. 90 (Jason Pierre-Paul) as much as you can and big (Justin) Tuck," Richardson said. "'Cause both of (those) guys can bull rush and use their power and their quickness. (Those) guys are two big guys that are very fast. They've got two big guys that are very fast. They've got two big guys up the middle, too.

"I think that if we cover the edges and run our hardest -- don't be doing all this juking and stuff like that, on move and go -- I think we can have pretty good success in the running game."

Follow Kareem Copeland on Twitter @kareemcopeland.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.