Trent Richardson, Cleveland Browns to run at Giants

"If we put a hat on a number, just cover them up, I think we can get yards on 'em," Richards told the New York media, according to The Star-Ledger. "But, at the same time, I know they're going to throw everything they can at us. I'm pretty sure they're going to game plan on our running game, and so we've got to make sure we open up the passing game so we can get some good runs in."