Trent Richardson, Cleveland Browns to run at Giants

Running back Trent Richardson sees a chink in the defending champs' armor he believes the Cleveland Browns can exploit Sunday. The New York Giants allowed Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy to rush for 123 yards last week, including 91 around the right or left end. Of the 191 rushing yards the Eagles gained, 132 came on the edges.
"If we put a hat on a number, just cover them up, I think we can get yards on 'em," Richards told the New York media, according to The Star-Ledger. "But, at the same time, I know they're going to throw everything they can at us. I'm pretty sure they're going to game plan on our running game, and so we've got to make sure we open up the passing game so we can get some good runs in."
You know the Giants are going to be ready to tee off on Richardson. The last thing coach Tom Coughlin wants is to get gashed on the ground two weeks in a row. That defensive line and the front seven are supposed to be the strength of the defense, especially with a banged-up secondary. Plus, Richardson is much more of a threat than rookie quarterback Brandon Weeden.
Richardson explained his reasoning.
"We've got to run some outside zone, and we've really got to try to cover up No. 90 (Jason Pierre-Paul) as much as you can and big (Justin) Tuck," Richardson said. "'Cause both of (those) guys can bull rush and use their power and their quickness. (Those) guys are two big guys that are very fast. They've got two big guys that are very fast. They've got two big guys up the middle, too.
"I think that if we cover the edges and run our hardest -- don't be doing all this juking and stuff like that, on move and go -- I think we can have pretty good success in the running game."