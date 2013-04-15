Trent Edwards released by Philadelphia Eagles

The logjam at quarterback in Philadelphia has one fewer player in the mix as the Eagles announced Monday that quarterback Trent Edwards has been released.
The only surprise is that it took so long. Since coach Chip Kelly was hired, the team has re-signed Michael Vick, while adding quarterbacks G.J. Kinne and Dennis Dixon. Second-year pro Nick Foles also remains on the roster.
It wasn't so long ago that Edwards was the Buffalo Bills' "quarterback of the future" under coach Dick Jauron. Since then, he's bounced around to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Oakland Raiders and now Eagles. The third-round pick in 2005 out of Stanford might struggle to make a 53-man roster this year.