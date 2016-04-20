Trent Baalke doesn't rule out Colin Kaepernick trade possibility

Baalke did say that he has spoken to Kaepernick on the phone over the past few months, but that he has not spoken to him face-to-face since the quarterback joined most of his teammates April 4 for the start of offseason workouts. Kaepernick is recovering from shoulder, knee and thumb surgeries and has not been medically cleared to take part in football activities. He has been walking through some of the machinations of the offense, Baalke said.