Trent Baalke doesn't rule out Colin Kaepernick trade possibility

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers general manager Trent Baalke said his relationship with recently hired head coach Chip Kelly is all good.
"We have had a wonderful start to our relationship," Baalke said during a meeting with reporters at the team facility Wednesday.
On a report that there was a rift between Kelly and him, Baalke said: "I can tell you emphatically, that is total B.S."
Baalke said that Kelly and the coaches have spent most of the time coaching, as players have been going through offseason workouts for the better part of two weeks. Meanwhile, Baalke added that the personnel staff has been locked in the draft room, prepping for next week's draft. The 49ers hold the No. 7 overall pick -- for now -- and Baalke is not ruling out a trade one way or another.
On the subject of trades, Baalke said that he would "never say never" in regards to moving former starting quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
"I'm not going to say that about any player," he added.
As for using Kaepernick as an asset to move up or down in the draft, Baalke said, "I am not looking to package a quarterback" as part of a deal.
In regards to Kaepernick -- who was given permission to seek a trade and has spoken with and met with the Denver Broncos -- Baalke said, "Nothing has changed. We intend to have him on our roster." Still, Baalke would not definitively say that Kaepernick is off the market and will be on the team, competing with Blaine Gabbert for the starting job.
Baalke did say that he has spoken to Kaepernick on the phone over the past few months, but that he has not spoken to him face-to-face since the quarterback joined most of his teammates April 4 for the start of offseason workouts. Kaepernick is recovering from shoulder, knee and thumb surgeries and has not been medically cleared to take part in football activities. He has been walking through some of the machinations of the offense, Baalke said.
During Baalke's meeting with the media, news broke that the Eagles had moved up to obtain the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, trading spots and compensation with the Browns. The Rams traded with Tennessee last week to get the top selection in the draft. Both the Rams and Eagles are expected to draft quarterbacks, with Cal's Jared Goff and North Dakota State's Carson Wentz being the top options.
"We felt all along the quarterbacks would go 1-2," Baalke said. "This is not something that took us by surprise."
The 49ers were one of the teams rumored to be interested in drafting a quarterback, but now if that happens, it is not expected to come via the No. 7 overall pick.
