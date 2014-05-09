Tre Mason drafted by St. Louis Rams at No. 75 overall

How to watch the NFL draft
One day after adding Robinson with the No. 2 overall pick, the Rams added Mason in the third round (75th overall).
Mason is a shifty, quick-cutting back with good vision. He piled up 1,816 yards rushing last year, breaking Bo Jackson's single-season mark at Auburn. However, Mason needs wrist surgery following the draft, as NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported last month.
Mason's build is similar to that of Giovani Bernard, who became an explosive rookie runner last season for Cincinnati. At 5-foot-8 and 207 pounds, Mason has shown flashes in the passing game and has experience aiding in returns.
The Auburn product became the Rams' fourth running back selected in the last three drafts: Isaiah Pead (second round, 2012), Daryl Richardson (seventh round, 2012) and Zac Stacy (fifth round, 2013).
Mason is a jitterbug with explosive ability who should provide a solid change of pace as a scatback behind Stacy, the Rams' current workhorse.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" provides instant reaction to all the wild happenings in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.