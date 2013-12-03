Travis Lewis suspended for Lions' next four games for PED use

Detroit Lions linebacker Travis Lewis has been suspended four games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, according to the team's official website.
"I apologize to my coaches, teammates, the Lions organization and our fans for my actions. I have let my team down, and there's nothing worse than that. I will not make the same mistake again. I look forward to returning to the team after I serve my suspension."
Lewis, in his second season out of Oklahoma, has accounted for six tackles in 12 games this season.