Travelle Wharton to miss Cincinnati Bengals' season

Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis confirmed Tuesday that starting guard Travelle Wharton will miss the season because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.
Lewis said shortly after the Bengals' preseason opener against the New York Jets that he feared Wharton's injury was season-ending. Guard Clint Boling will step into the starting lineup to replace Wharton.
Wharton was one of four Bengals starters to get hurt in the first 20 minutes of their preseason opener. Defensive end Carlos Dunlap (knee) is expected to miss a month of work. Safety Taylor Mays (concussion) and linebacker Rey Maualuga (knee) are not expected to be out too long.
The Bengals' offensive line has a chance to be a strength this year, but they are counting on former top-10 draft pick Andre Smith to come through, along with 2012 first-round draft pick, guard Kevin Zeitler.