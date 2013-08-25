Travelle Wharton returns to Carolina Panthers' O-line

Around The League noted in the takeaways from Thursday's game versus the Baltimore Ravens that the Carolina Panthers' questionable blocking up front is a problem for a team moving to more of a "traditional" offense.
The Panthers took a step toward upgrading the offensive line Sunday, announcing the signing of veteran guard Travelle Wharton.
Carolina wants to preserve Cam Newton, but does a traditional offense diminish Superman's powers? Judy Battista examines. More ...
Wharton started 99 games between guard and tackle in Carolina before spending the 2012 season on the Cincinnati Bengals' injured reserve list. Released by the Bengals for salary-cap purposes, Wharton touched base with the Panthers in July.
Signing one month later allowed the 32-year-old to skip the rigors of training camp. It also might have driven up his price tag now that starting left guard Amini Silatolu has joined fourth-round draft pick Edmund Kugbila on the sideline -- each dealing with hamstring injuries.
Silatolu already has been ruled out for the preseason finale. Should Silatolu miss the opener, Wharton could be inserted directly into the Panthers' starting lineup.