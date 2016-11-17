Transportation information for Texans vs. Raiders

CDMX is implementing a transportation service between different locations around the city and the Azteca Stadium for the game on Monday November 21. Parking at the stadium and surrounding areas will be extremely limited. We recommend you to use this service.
Here are some important tips so that you can take advantage of the service:
There will be 5 locations to pick up and drop off at:
AUDITORIO NACIONAL
Av. Paseo de la Reforma 50
Bosque de Chapultepec
Miguel Hidalgo
PLAZA CARSO
Lago Zurich 245
Ampliación Granada
Miguel Hidalgo
EXPO SANTA FE
Av. Santa Fe 270
Santa Fe
Alvaro Obregón
MONUMENTO A LA REVOLUCIÓN
Plaza de la República S/N
Tabacalera
Cuauhtémoc
ESTADIO OLÍMPICO UNIVERSITARIO
Av. De los Insurgentes Sur S/N
UNAM
Cd. Universitaria
Service starts at 3pm to the stadium. Return trips starts at 10pm. You will need your game ticket to board the bus. The cost is $20 pesos per person one way (round trip is $40 pesos). Cash only. There will be a police officer on each bus.