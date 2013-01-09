Tramon Williams: Green Bay Packers promise 'battle'

With the Minnesota Vikings out of the way, the Green Bay Packers now prepare for Saturday night's divisional-round tilt against the San Francisco 49ers.
"It's going to be a physical battle," Packers cornerback Tramon Williamstold the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "You know that's what it's going to be. It's going to be a physical game. We don't know how it's going to unfold -- but it's going to unfold physically. We know that."
Williams disagrees with the popular perception that Green Bay will lean on quarterback Aaron Rodgers to score a waterfall of points while the defense simply hangs on for dear life.
"When people talk about the Packers, the first thing people say is, 'They have a high-powered offense' and things like that," Williams said. "But we're a physical team."
The Packers displayed that in Saturday's wild-card win over the Vikings. Green Bay went into the game intent on winning the battle at the line of scrimmage and shutting down Adrian Peterson. They succeeded relative to their previous attempts, holding the running back to 99 yards on the ground.
The 49ers are a bruiser of a team. San Francisco loves to slam the ball out of power formations behind one of football's most punishing lines. Green Bay will be tested on that front.