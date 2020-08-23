Training Camp Buzz: Buccaneers rookie Antoine Winfield impressing every day

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards is dealing with an eye infection that's sensitive to light. Bruce Arians said he can't miss too much practice because rookie second-round pick Antoine Winfield Jr. might well take his spot. While Edwards likely hasn't seen Winfield's impressive training camp performances, he's "turned heads and made plays every single day," NFL Network's James Palmer reported Sunday on Inside Training Camp Live. Earlier in the week, Palmer reported Winfield's versatility had been hugely impressive as he's shown an ability to line up deep, in the slot, out wide and was going to get a look at returning punts. He's also impressed with his listening ability. Thus, Winfield's ears are open, just as much as he's opening eyes.
- There's been no NFL player more in the news -- and for unfortunate reasons -- over the weekend than Earl Thomas. After an altercation with fellow starting safety Chuck Clark on Friday, Thomas was sent home by the Ravens and told not to return for Saturday or Sunday's practices. On Sunday, the Ravens sent him home for good when he was released. Buzz around Thomas will no doubt continue, though, as he will now join the likes of Jadeveon Clowney and Logan Ryan as the biggest free agents out there. Thus far, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport has reported possible landing spots as Dallas, Houston and San Francisco. The former Seahawk and now-former Raven could find a new home and a new defensive backfield to man relatively soon.
- When the 2019 regular season was coming to the finish line and the NFC East title was in the balance, the Philadelphia Eagles were reliant upon Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert not just as tight ends, but as wide receivers with the receiving corps depleted by injuries. However, now practices are being had with Goedert and Ertz nursing injuries (they each returned Sunday). On Sunday, Eagles coach Doug Pederson told reporters that it's undrafted free-agent tight end Noah Togiai who's impressed him during his top tight ends' absence. The Oregon State product had 44 receptions for 406 yards and three touchdowns in his final college season. With zero preseason games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UDFAs have a more difficult road to make rosters. But with injuries opening the door, perhaps Togiai can haul in a roster spot.
- There's been much ado out of San Francisco 49ers training camp in regard to the much-ballyhooed battles between longtime standout offensive tackle Trent Williams and burgeoning pass-rushing star Nick Bosa. The Atlanta Falcons have their own one-on-one showdown to behold, as well. Thus far, Julio Jones, one of the game's preeminent wide receivers, and rookie first-round cornerback A.J. Terrell have been drawing high praise and raised eyebrows as they've matched up. Coach Dan Quinn said Sunday that Jones has seen good things from Terrell and the two have had an impressive back and forth. So far, Quinn is pleased with the No. 19 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft and so too is Jones, who many believe is the best wideout in the game.
- J.J. Watt was back at Texans practice on Sunday. But after some days away, perhaps the rookies were at play.
- Running back Jerrick McKinnon has still yet to play a down for the 49ers after sustaining season-ending injuries ahead of the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He's impressing so far at Niners camp, though. NFL Network's Jim Trotter reported Saturday that nobody can keep up with McKinnon at practices, and right now McKinnon's likely to be slotted the team's third-down back with an eye toward him increasing the offense's big-play output. That doesn't necessarily mean he won't see time on first and second down, though, as he continues to impress.