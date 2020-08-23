Training Camp Buzz: Buccaneers rookie Antoine Winfield impressing every day

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards is dealing with an eye infection that's sensitive to light. Bruce Arians said he can't miss too much practice because rookie second-round pick Antoine Winfield Jr. might well take his spot. While Edwards likely hasn't seen Winfield's impressive training camp performances, he's "turned heads and made plays every single day," NFL Network's James Palmer reported Sunday on Inside Training Camp Live. Earlier in the week, Palmer reported Winfield's versatility had been hugely impressive as he's shown an ability to line up deep, in the slot, out wide and was going to get a look at returning punts. He's also impressed with his listening ability. Thus, Winfield's ears are open, just as much as he's opening eyes.