Training Camp Buzz: 'No butterflies' for Tom Brady in first scrimmage with Bucs

- Tom Brady threw his first passes as a Buccaneer at Raymond James Stadium on Friday, and to the surprise of no one, Brady was free of the jitters. "No butterflies," Brady said of his first attempts in his new home stadium. The sun, humidity and pumped-in crowd noise couldn't affect the quarterback, perhaps because -- pulls out magnifying glass -- the audio track may have sounded familiar. "I thought it was one of the Colts' old tapes when they were pumping noise into the RCA Dome," Brady said, per The Athletic's Greg Auman. It was a joke, of course, but another example of how Brady's first season outside of New England will be different for more than just a change in uniform. Even amid all of the strange circumstances, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians was pleased by the 43-year-old quarterback's, saying he thought Brady had "a hell of a day." "I thought Tom was very efficient," Arians said, again via Auman. "Good job of leadership." In a preseason process devoid of actual games, the closest teams can get to replicating a gameday environment is by traveling to their stadiums, pumping in crowd noise, running the scoreboard graphics and creating a mock game. Arians said he wasn't sure if the Bucs would run it back once more before the season begins, but as for Friday's test run, nothing but good signs from TB12, who was "kind of pushing the guys" through camp fatigue during the scrimmage, per NFL Network's James Palmer. "The competition is on," Brady said, per Bucs senior writer Scott Smith. "It doesn't start in two weeks. It has already started."
- The Buccanneers could be on the verge of locking up a key contributor to their defense. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the team has had recent negotiations on a contract extension for linebacker Lavonte David. David currently on the final year of a five-year, $50.25 million contract he signed in 2015. David has been a mainstay in the Tampa Bay front-seven during his eight seasons with the Bucs, only missing seven games.
- The Carolina Panthers completely rebuilt their defense this offseason -- using all of their draft picks on that side of the ball. With that much turnover questions about for first-year head coach Matt Rhule and first-year defensive coordinator Phil Snow. One rookie, however, showed out Friday. Cornerback Troy Pride had an impressive day, per team reporter Bill Voth. He had multiple pass breakups and helped force an interception during the morning session, even earning praise from quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. With James Bradberry now with the New York Giants, Pride could be in line for snaps across from Donte Jackson in the Carolina secondary.