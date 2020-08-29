Around the NFL

Training Camp Buzz: Chiefs hoist championship flag commemorating Super Bowl LIV win

Published: Aug 29, 2020 at 02:16 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

  • It's been six months since the Chiefs hoisted the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. The franchise commemorated the memorable win by raising its championship flag in front of 5,000 season ticket holders on a rainy day inside Arrowhead Stadium. The flag ceremony marked the conclusion of Kansas City's training camp; the team will begin the regular season against the Texans on Sept. 10.
  • Washington QB Alex Smith participated in 11-on-11 drills for the first time, handing the ball off twice and connecting with running back J.D. McKissic on a short pass, per Kyle Stackpole of Washington's team website. He was not subjected to contact because the team was in shells. Smith also participated in the 9-on-9 portion of practice, and turned on the jets on one of his plays for a five-yard gain.
  • The Carolina Panthers made a last-minute decision to cancel Saturday's practice. The team declined to give a reason as to why.
  • If this football thing doesn't work out, perhaps Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and defensive tackle Vita Vea could find success in the music industry? We'll let you be the judge.
  • The Minnesota Vikings traded away a big offensive weapon this offseason but plays like this one from two-time Pro Bowler Adam Thielen certainly help to ease any possible concerns.
  • Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III arrived to practice donning a Black Panther mask in tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away at the age of 43 on Friday.

Related Content

Bengals release statement urging action against racial discrimination and injustices
news

Bengals release statement urging action against racial discrimination and injustices

The Cincinnati Bengals released a statement on Saturday addressing the need for action against social injustice in the United States.  
Saturday's NFL training camp injury and roster news
news

Saturday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick left practice early while Eagles left tackle Andre Dillard will miss the rest of the season. Keep track of the latest news and notes from NFL training camps.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Donte Moncrief (11) arrives before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Carson, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
news

Jets planning to sign veteran receiver Donte Moncrief

The New York Jets are expected to sign veteran free agent wide receiver Donte Moncrief, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The former Colts starter spent last season with Carolina and Pittsburgh.
Tyrann Mathieu: Chiefs defense expects to pick up where it left off
news

Tyrann Mathieu: Chiefs defense expects to pick up where it left off

The Kansas City Chiefs defense wasn't glamorized after a Super Bowl-winning season, but going into the 2020 season, Tyrann Mathieu sees his squad as one of the best in the NFL.
Steelers' Mike Tomlin: 'It is our desire to be active participants in the formation of a more perfect union'
news

Steelers' Mike Tomlin: 'It is our desire to be active participants in the formation of a more perfect union'

On a day where a number of teams spoke out against social injustice, Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers made sure to be a part of the conversation. Prior to the start of Friday night's scrimmage, the longtime Steelers head coach stood on the 50-yard line at Heinz Field and delivered a powerful statement that addressed the need for change and the club's commitment to being involved in those efforts.
Texans foundation donates $25K to Hurricane Laura relief
news

Texans foundation donates $25K to Hurricane Laura relief

The Houston Texans announced Friday that the team's foundation has donated $25,000 to the United Way of Orange County (Texas) to assist in relief and recovery efforts from Hurricane Laura.
Vikings, Colts players address media on social justice issues with backing of organizational leadership
news

Vikings, Colts players address media on social justice issues with backing of organizational leadership

Both the Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts addressed the media on social justice issues with the backing of organizational leadership.
Cardinals announce no fans to begin 2020 regular season
news

Cardinals announce no fans to begin 2020 regular season

The Arizona Cardinals will take flight in Weeks 2 and 3 without fans, the team announced Friday. The franchise informed season ticket holders in an email that spectators will not be allowed to attend the first two games held inside State Farm Stadium due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Cowboys 31-24. (Joe Robbins via AP)
news

Jerry Jones: I want Dallas Cowboys 'to be a part of change'

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that he wants his team to be "a part of change" during a Friday radio interview that followed a Thursday that saw nine teams cancel practice or football activities to raise awareness to social justice and police brutality.
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2019, file photo, New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson watches the team warm up, before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans. An Associated Press review of public tax documents found that the Bensons' foundation has given at least $62 million to the Archdiocese of New Orleans and other Catholic causes over the past dozen years, including gifts to schools, universities, charities and individual parishes. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)
news

Saints owner Gayle Benson tested positive for COVID-19

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson is recovering from a bout with the novel coronavirus. Benson tested positive for COVID-19, the Saints confirmed to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on Friday. 
Another 49ers WR goes down: J.J. Nelson suffers knee injury
news

Another 49ers WR goes down: J.J. Nelson suffers knee injury

The Niners suffered yet another injury to their wide receivers. Coach Kyle Shanahan said on KNBR Friday that newly signed receiver J.J. Nelson will be out two weeks to a month due to a knee injury.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL