Training Camp Buzz: Chiefs hoist championship flag commemorating Super Bowl LIV win

- It's been six months since the Chiefs hoisted the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. The franchise commemorated the memorable win by raising its championship flag in front of 5,000 season ticket holders on a rainy day inside Arrowhead Stadium. The flag ceremony marked the conclusion of Kansas City's training camp; the team will begin the regular season against the Texans on Sept. 10.
- Washington QB Alex Smith participated in 11-on-11 drills for the first time, handing the ball off twice and connecting with running back J.D. McKissic on a short pass, per Kyle Stackpole of Washington's team website. He was not subjected to contact because the team was in shells. Smith also participated in the 9-on-9 portion of practice, and turned on the jets on one of his plays for a five-yard gain.
- The Carolina Panthers made a last-minute decision to cancel Saturday's practice. The team declined to give a reason as to why.
- If this football thing doesn't work out, perhaps Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and defensive tackle Vita Vea could find success in the music industry? We'll let you be the judge.
- The Minnesota Vikings traded away a big offensive weapon this offseason but plays like this one from two-time Pro Bowler Adam Thielen certainly help to ease any possible concerns.
- Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III arrived to practice donning a Black Panther mask in tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away at the age of 43 on Friday.