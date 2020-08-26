Training Camp Buzz: Chargers QB Tyrod Taylor's deep ball is 'money'

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.
- Keenan Allen is widely regarded as one of the league's best route runners. That doesn't keep the Chargers Pro Bowler from studying his peers. "Davante Adams, No. 1" Allen said, before rattling off the likes of Amari Cooper, Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, Cole Beasley and Julian Edelman, and retired wideouts Brandon Lloyd and Stevie Johnson. There might be more streaks in Allen's future. While you might not associate Tyrod Taylor with downfield throws, Allen said it's where the Chargers' presumptive starting QB excels. "Honestly, I think that's his best ball, the deep ball," Allen said. "His go route is just money every time. It makes me look like I'm fast when he throws me a go ball, so I think that's his best ball. He's a few turnover guy, he doesn't like to turn the ball over, which is not a problem, especially when he can run and get yards by himself. Hopefully he can stay consistent and make his plays." Taylor's consistency will likely determine how long he holds off rookie Justin Herbert, whom Los Angeles selected No. 6 overall in the 2020 draft. Allen said the Oregon product has also been physically impressive. "Big guy, can throw the ball down the field. He can pretty much make any throw you want him to. … He's just trying to pick up the speeds and angles and everything. That'll come with repetition and trial and error. That's one of my best ways of learning, trial and error. He'll fit in well with us."
- Who said you can't teach an old quarterback new tricks? Then again, Ryan Fitzpatrick has long had magic in his veins. The 37-year-old Dolphins quarterback has some Mahomes in his arm, too.
- Speaking of ageless wonders, 37-year-old Frank Gore is participating in his 16th NFL training camp. He's only five years younger than his Jets head coach, who sees the same running back he coached with the San Francisco 49ers more than a decade ago. "He looks the same as he did 12 years ago," Adam Gase said, per SportsNet New York's Ralph Vacchiano. "I can't explain it. When I watch him I flash back to 2008. He looks the same. I don't know how. It doesn't make sense. He's going to look like that when he's 60." Gore's production doesn't look that much different either. It was just two years ago that he averaged 4.6 yards per carry and led his team in rushing for the 14th consecutive season. That Dolphins team was also coached by Gase. In other words, Gore isn't in New York simply to be a mentor.
- Reps are as important as ever for Tom Brady, as he acclimates to a new offense and receiving corps. Early reviews of his rapport with Chris Godwin have been positive, only the budding star wideout hasn't always been available. And it's unclear why. Godwin missed his second practice in a row Wednesday and third in six days. Per NFL Network’s James Palmer, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians didn't provide any clarity afterward. "That's for me to know and nobody else to find out," Arians said.
- The Patriots' receiving corps is in the midst of a different type of transition. Beyond Julian Edelman, all roles are seemingly up for grabs. The play of 2019 UDFA Gunner Olszewski has impressed not only observers, NFL Network’s Michael Giardi opined he's been the second best wideout in camp, but his teammates. "He's very fearless. He don't care," All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore said, per Giardi. "And that's the way you have to be to be a good receiver in this league."
- Through three seasons, Evan Engram's biggest obstacle has been himself -- specifically his health. He's missed 14 games while averaging 4.5 receptions in the 34 he's played. That would place him among the league's top receiving tight ends if stretched out over a whole season. If Engram can stay on the field, his workload could be even greater under Jason Garrett. Maximizing tight ends in the passing game has been a staple of the new Giants offensive coordinator. Jason Witten was never targeted fewer than 83 times over a 12-year period with Garrett calling plays in Dallas. He received more than 100 targets in eight of those seasons. Most importantly, Garrett has quickly grown fond of Engram. "Talk about a guy who loves football," Garrett told reporters, via NFL Network's Judy Battista. "There's this idea that this is a receiving tight end, a playmaking tight end, I don't think there's any question about that. But he's willing to be a complete tight end and block, be an every down player for us." More plays, more production.