Trainer: Darrelle Revis should be better with Patriots

For most of 2013, Revis Island was under construction.
Coming off ACL surgery, Darrelle Revis admitted he only rounded into form down the stretch of last season. However, Revis Island should be ready for its grand re-opening when the cornerback hits the field for the New England Patriots in 2014.
Brett Fischer, who has trained Revis since the All-Pro defender was a junior at Pitt, told The Boston Herald's Jeff Howe that the 28-year-old is to the point in which he doesn't have to consider the injury when training or practicing.
"Now that (Revis) is with a new team, obviously a winning organization like that, he's so fired up. To see the determination that he has, he's unbelievable," Fischer said "The fun thing for me is we're starting with a person who played this year with basically no injury, so we can take him to the next level. I think fans in New England are going to see a guy who is even better than in the past because he has rehabilitated himself from the ACL.
"To have him to the point now, we don't even mention the ACL. It's not even a factor. He's looked so well in all his drills. He's looked great in everything he's doing."
Patriots fans were well aware of how lock-down Revis can be when he's at full form. Now it sounds like they'll get to see it for 16 games.
