Trade predictions for 2014 NFL Draft weekend

This feels more like the Texans punting on the position than truly coming up with a long-term solution. Mallett has shown little in his preseason appearances with New England. He's an option, and perhaps not a better one than current Houston starter Ryan Fitzpatrick. Texans fans should hope that Houston doesn't have to give up a third-rounder for Mallett, even a 2015 third-round pick. They are likely to be shopping for quarterbacks again next year no matter what they do this weekend.