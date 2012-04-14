Around the League

Trade down? Browns need star power, not picks

Published: Apr 14, 2012 at 02:22 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Our weekend begins with draft rumors out of Cleveland, where league sources told The Plain Dealer at least four teams are interested in trading for the Browns' No. 4 overall pick.

It's our feeling the Browns -- thirsting for legitimate talent on offense -- need to stay put. Nonetheless, two possible trade partners loom, according to Mary Kay Cabot:

*St. Louis Rams:*Trading with the Rams would drop the Browns to No. 6. In this scenario, it's likely Cleveland would lose out on Oklahoma State receiver Justin Blackmon (to St. Louis) and Alabama running back Trent Richardson (to the Buccaneers at No. 5; Greg Schiano loves his bruising runners).

The Browns have no bigger need than a difference-maker at receiver. They're paper thin at running back, and Richardson does it all.

Unless Browns general manager Tom Heckert is sold on quarterback Ryan Tannehill, swapping with St. Louis presents problems. Sure, LSU cornerback Morris Claiborne might fall to No. 6, but isn't this draft about offense for the Browns?

*Philadelphia Eagles:*Exchanging picks with Philly drops Cleveland to No. 15, where they risk missing out on Notre Dame wideout Michael Floyd. Stanford offensive linemen Jonathan Martin and David DeCastro loom as options here, but, again: weapons are needed.

On Saturday, Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia cited a high-level team source to report the Eagles are unlikely to pursue a trade for No. 4. The source called it "just another draft rumor," which there will be no shortage of leading up to April 26.

We know Heckert isn't afraid to shop picks, but we love Richardson early, followed by one of the wideouts -- Stephen Hill or Kendall Wright -- at No. 22. Shoring up right tackle wouldn't kill anyone, either.

It's time to give Colt McCoy something to work with. Staying home at No. 4 makes sense for the Browns.

