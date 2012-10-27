Tracy Porter unlikely to be cleared to face former team

Denver Broncos cornerback Tracy Porter is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the New Orleans Saints, but sources tell NFL.com and NFL Network's Michelle Beisner that Porter is unlikely to play.
Porter was at the Broncos' facility for Saturday's walkthrough and reiterated his desire to play against his former team. Beisner reported that the consensus inside the building is that doctors will err on the side of caution.
"Everything looked normal," Porter told Beisner, "but they still want to make sure I'm 100 percent before they put me on the field."
Porter didn't play against the San Diego Chargers on Oct. 15 after experiencing light-headedness and a racing heart -- symptoms similar to the ones he felt before suffering a seizure in August. Porter did not practice with the team on Friday.
Porter said doctors haven't been able to pinpoint why he suffered the seizure, though they're confident it won't happen again.
"You want to know the cause but if they can't pinpoint it, they say that's a good thing and it's not likely you're going to have any more," he said. "With them saying that, it takes a little stress off my chest. That makes me feel a little better."
Chris Harris is in line to take Porter's place in the lineup. Beisner reports that Harris will start at right corner, with Tony Carter playing as the third cornerback in the nickel package.