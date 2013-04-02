Tracy Porter rejoins Dennis Allen with Oakland Raiders

Super Bowl hero Tracy Porter has chosen to rejoin his former secondary coach from his New Orleans Saints days, Dennis Allen, rather than return to the Big Easy.
After visiting the Saints a week ago, the veteran cornerback agreed to terms with the Oakland Raiders on a one-year contract, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. Allen worked as the secondary coach for the Saints from 2008 to 2010, while Porter patrolled the defensive backfield from 2008 to 2011.
Porter entered the 2012 season as a starter for the Denver Broncos, but he lost his job while battling the after-effects of an August seizure. He was limited to just six games.
On a positive note, Porter is 26 years old and has been cleared to play in 2013. A 43-game starter over five NFL seasons, Porter can handle right cornerback while moving to the slot in nickel packages.
The Raiders desperately were in need of experience at the position after parting with all four of their cornerbacks who played at least 300 snaps last season.
Barring another veteran addition such as former Dallas Cowboys defensive back Mike Jenkins, Porter should step in as the top cornerback opposite first-year starter Phillip Adams.