Tracy Porter injures groin, exits Raiders-Saints game

Porter -- the Raiders' starting right cornerback and Super Bowl pick-six hero for the Saints -- exited Oakland's 28-20 preseason loss to New Orleans with a groin injury.
Porter was injured midway through the second quarter while attempting to tackle wide receiver Kenny Stills along the Saints' sideline. Porter appeared to be in considerable discomfort and was helped to the Raiders' locker room by a trainer. The team quickly announced that Porter would not return.
The Raiders also lost tight end tight end David Ausberry, who was ruled out after suffering a shoulder injury in the first half. Ausberry has been in a competition with Richard Gordon for a starting spot.