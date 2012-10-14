Tracy Porter (illness) out for Denver Broncos' game in San Diego

Denver Broncos cornerback Tracy Porter will miss Monday night's game against the San Diego Chargers because he is sick, the team announced.
According to Mike Klis of The Denver Post, Porter didn't travel with the Broncos to San Diego and Tony Carter or Chris Harris will fill in for the veteran at right cornerback.
Porter wanted to go, Klis reported, but the Broncos' medical staff decided Porter should stay home because he was dizzy and light-headed.
Porter, a five-year veteran, has 21 tackles this season. He also has one interception, which he returned 43 yards for a touchdown to help secure a 31-19 season-opening win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Peyton Manning's first victory as a member of the Broncos.