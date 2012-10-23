Towel company backs Chargers in NFL investigation

The San Diego Chargers maintain they didn't use an illegal "stickum-type" substance in their game against the Denver Broncos last Monday.
Now the Idaho-based towel company whose product is involved in an NFL investigation has come to the defense of the Bolts.
"We would believe that every team at one point over the last 10 years since we introduced this product, that every team at one point has probably had this or does have this," Patrick Dugan, president of Gorilla Gold, told U-T San Diego. "I can say that I'm aware of several elite quarterbacks that over the past decade have been very dedicated to the use of this product."
"It does seem blown out of proportion."
League spokesman Greg Aiello told NFL.com and NFL Network on Sunday that the league is gathering facts after a Chargers equipment man was spotted concealing a possible illegal, sticky substance and distributing it to players. Turner said the object of suspicion is a towel bearing a substance that dries footballs.