Torrey Smith's brother dies before Ravens-Pats game

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith's 19-year-old brother, Tevin Jones, died in a motorcycle accident late Saturday night, the team confirmed to NFL.com and NFL Network's Albert Breer.
Smith, who played in Sunday night's game against the New England Patriots, acknowledged the news in the early morning on Twitter.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with Torrey Smith after the passing of his brother, Tevin," the Ravens said.
"Torrey's priority is his family," Harbaugh said in a statement released by the team Sunday morning. "We understand that completely."
Jones died in Westmoreland County in northeast Virginia. Virginia State Police Sgt. Thomas Molar told NFL.com and NFL Network that alcohol wasn't a factor in the crash and Jones was wearing a safety helmet when he drove off the road and struck a utility pole. The crash still is under investigation.
"This is devastatingly sad, sad news," Harbaugh said in the statement. "Torrey and his family are a close, special family, and our hearts and thoughts reach out to all of them. Our hearts ache today. We pray for Tevin, his mother, Torrey and the rest of the family. God bless Tevin."
We send our thoughts and condolences to Smith and his family.